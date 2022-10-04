Ada spikers sweep USV

McGUFFEY — Ada volleyball won convincingly in three sets at Upper Scioto Valley on Monday (25-17, 25-20, 25-11).

Courtney Sumner led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 digs and three kills. Mariah King had eight kills and two blocks. Autumn Andreason recorded 13 assists and seven digs. Lily Baumgartner added four kills and three aces. Jenna Bassitt and Josie Phillips each had seven digs, while Alyssa Madison had nine. Tessa Griffith served five aces. Emilee Huffer and Daicy Robinson both tallied three kills.

Stats for the Rams were unavailable by presstime.

Ada has three matches left with Crestview coming to town Tuesday at 7 p.m. USV has five matches in the next nine days and will travel to take on Elgin Thursday at 5:30 p.m.