ADA — Ada swept Marion Harding 5-0 in a boys tennis match on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs dropped just one game in singles play as Zach Beaschler and Miranda Wills were 6-0, 6-0 winners and Cade Mullins was a 6-1, 6-0 victor.

In doubles play, Isaac Spar and Nathan Hurting were 6-1, 6-3 victors over Harding’s Tanner Wink and Dani Stimson, while Acel Gamble and Ada Bailey defeated Olivia Moodley and HezBarrobn 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).