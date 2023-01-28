Ben Logan boys struggle at Urbana

URBANA — Urbana (12-5, 6-1 Central Buckeye Conference) dominated in all facets en route to a 72-27 boys basketball win over Ben Logan (0-17, 0-7 CBC) at home Friday.

Will Donahoe led all scorers with 17 points for the Hillclimbers. Jon Hildebrand had 12 and Aiden Bradshaw pitched in 11. They made 28 shots and held the Raiders to just eight makes.

Ben Logan started slow and was down 45-15 at half. Ty Anspach had a team-high eight points. EJ Martin was second with seven points.

Next up, the Raiders will be at Triad tonight at 7:30 p.m.