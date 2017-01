SPRINGFIELD — The Ben Logan eight grade boys basketball team lost to Springfield Shawnee 49-35 on Thursday.

The Raiders were paced by Nolan Roose with 11 points and Tanner Perkins with 9 points and 6 rebounds.

The Raider seventh grade boys basketball team also lost to Springfield Shawnee on Thursday. The score was not received. Kaden Arn led the Raiders with a game-high 10 points.