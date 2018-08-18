Ben Logan’s Ben Whitten dives after a ball as a pair of Kenton defenders cover him during the jamboree scrimmage between the two teams on Friday night.

Scrimmage

Kenton’s Landon Rush races away from Ben Logan’s defense for a touchdown.

Final tuneup

Ben Logan’s Ben Whitten dives after a ball as a pair of Kenton defenders cover him during the jamboree scrimmage between the two teams on Friday night.

Kenton’s Landon Rush races away from Ben Logan’s defense for a touchdown.

Kenton varsity outscored Ben Logan 49-20 in two quarters and one series of the third quarter.

The high school football regular season begins on Friday.

Times photos/Kendrick Jesionowski