Hardin Northern basketball standout Nevin Robson (seated, center) signed a letter of intent on Monday to continue his education and play basketball at Bluffton University. Pictured with him are (from left, seated) his parents Reed and Teri; (back) HN assistant basketball coach Jeff Buroker, Nevin’s sister Madison and HN head basketball coach Jared Thomas.