Hardin Northern’s Justin Thiel cards a 95 at Districts in Bowling Green



Finishing strong

BOWLING GREEN — Hardin Northern sophomore Justin Thiel carded a 95 last Thursday at Districts in Bowling Green at Stone Ridge Golf Course.

He has only been playing golf for about two years. He has shown great improvement as he shot 22 strokes better this year at sectionals to qualify for districts as well as winning medalist as an individual at the Hardin County Invite this year.

Thiel hopes to get back to districts and compete with his teammates there.