MOUNT VICTORY — The Ridgemont girls basketball team defeated Lima Temple Christian 73-18 on Thursday night to improve to 10-5 on the season and 3-1 in the League.

Priscilla Howland and McKee tallied 15 points each to lead the Gophers. Jen Jordan added 13 and Meadow Cromer had 9. Shaylee McGrath had 8 points.