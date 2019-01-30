Kenton swimmers sweep Ada Posted on January 30, 2019 0 Kenton’s Devan Dulin (bottom), Ada’s Hunter Wells (middle) and Kenton’s Tyler Buxton (top) compete in the 200 yard freestyle during the swim meet between the two schools at the Hardin County YMCA on Tuesday.Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski The Kenton boys and girls swim teams swept a dual meet with Ada on Tuesday night at the Hardin County YMCA. The Kenton boys won 102-46. Taking first in individual events for the Wildcats were Tyler Buxton in the 200 freestyle (2:15.61), Landon Bartlett in the 200 individual medley (2:23.85), Patrick Bartlett in the 50 freestyle (25.79 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59), Garrett Thomas in the 100 freestyle (1:01.61) and Devan Dulin in the 500 freestyle (6:09.81). Kenton won the 200 medley relay as Garrett Thomas, Landon Bartlett, Gaige Newman and Patrick Bartlett touched in 1:54.46. The same quartet won the 200 free relay (1:44.28), while the team of Newman, Buxton, Dulin and Patrick Bartlett won the 400 free relay (4:09.22). Isaac Spar had a pair of wins for Ada, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.99) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.92). Ada’s Klava Katayama cruises to a victory in the 200 yard freestyle during Tuesday’s swim meet between Kenton and Ada.Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski The Wildcats won the girls meet 102-46. Winning for Kenton were Alexis Grubbs in the 200 IM (2:49.53), Haley Hunt in the 50 freestyle (28.07 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:03.75) and Olivia Hattery in the 500 freestyle (7:34.24). Kenton won the 200 free relay as Grace Hattery, Grubbs, Lyndi Taylor and Hunt touched in 2:06.06. Winning individual events for the Lady Bulldogs were Klava Katayama in the 200 freestyle (2:03.77) and the 100 butterfly (59.96 seconds), Sidney Gossard in the 100 backstroke (1:21.55) and Paige Cole in the 100 breaststroke. The Ada quartet of Gossard, Cole, Katayama and Bella East won the 200 medley relay (2:14.01). East, Melina Temple, Cole and Katayama were first in the 400 free relay (4:49.78).