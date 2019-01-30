Kenton swimmers sweep Ada

The Kenton boys and girls swim teams swept a dual meet with Ada on Tuesday night at the Hardin County YMCA.

The Kenton boys won 102-46.

Taking first in individual events for the Wildcats were Tyler Buxton in the 200 freestyle (2:15.61), Landon Bartlett in the 200 individual medley (2:23.85), Patrick Bartlett in the 50 freestyle (25.79 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.59), Garrett Thomas in the 100 freestyle (1:01.61) and Devan Dulin in the 500 freestyle (6:09.81).

Kenton won the 200 medley relay as Garrett Thomas, Landon Bartlett, Gaige Newman and Patrick Bartlett touched in 1:54.46.

The same quartet won the 200 free relay (1:44.28), while the team of Newman, Buxton, Dulin and Patrick Bartlett won the 400 free relay (4:09.22).

Isaac Spar had a pair of wins for Ada, taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:07.99) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.92).

The Wildcats won the girls meet 102-46.

Winning for Kenton were Alexis Grubbs in the 200 IM (2:49.53), Haley Hunt in the 50 freestyle (28.07 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (1:03.75) and Olivia Hattery in the 500 freestyle (7:34.24).

Kenton won the 200 free relay as Grace Hattery, Grubbs, Lyndi Taylor and Hunt touched in 2:06.06.

Winning individual events for the Lady Bulldogs were Klava Katayama in the 200 freestyle (2:03.77) and the 100 butterfly (59.96 seconds), Sidney Gossard in the 100 backstroke (1:21.55) and Paige Cole in the 100 breaststroke.

The Ada quartet of Gossard, Cole, Katayama and Bella East won the 200 medley relay (2:14.01).

East, Melina Temple, Cole and Katayama were first in the 400 free relay (4:49.78).