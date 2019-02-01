Lady Gophers get by Perry, improve to 8-9 Posted on February 1, 2019 0 LIMA — Faith Jenkins had 15 points and 4 assists and Nadia Martino added 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ridgemont to a 54-38 victory over Lima Perry in a Northwest Central Conference girls basketball game on Thursday night. The Gophers improve to 8-8 on the season and 4-2 in the NWCC. Shay McGrath added 11 points for Ridgemont, while Hannah Shoffner had 6 points and Jen Jordan contributed 5 points. The Gophers host Ada on Monday.