Late Tipton heroics help Raiders top Urbana 3-2

URBANA — Ben Logan’s Josh Tipton secured the Raiders 3-2 boys soccer road win Monday over Urbana on a game-winner with two minutes left on a through ball from Kendahl Stanley.

Tipton scored 10 minutes into the game from an Aiden Todd corner kick, which they led 1-0 at the break.

Urbana stormed back to take a 2-1 lead.

Stanley headed in an Owen Jordan cross to equalize with five minutes on the clock. Tipton netted the game winner on a through ball from Stanley in the waning minutes to help the Raiders improve to 5-2-2.

Ben Logan now sits in first place in the Mad River division of the Central Buckeye Conference. The Raiders will return home to face Indian Lake on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.