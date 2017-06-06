Little League: June 6, 2017

The second farm Reds defeated the Red Sox 10-6 Monday in Kenton Little League action.

Leading hitters for the Reds were Raleigh Newman with two doubles and a single, Malachi Blankenship with a triple and a single, Kole Anspach with a double and a home run, Oliver Sneary with a double and a single, Owen Frey with three base hits and Slade Taylor with a single.

Leading batters for the Red Sox were Landen Hunsicker and Kasen Baker with a double and a single each. Alex Fields and Junior Lawrence both had two singles. Toronto Curl, Geneva Norris and Chance Schick all singled.

———

Coaches are reminded that submitted game results must include first and last names of players from both teams.