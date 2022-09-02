Lopez brace pushes Wildcats over Elida 3-0

Making waves

Kenton freshman Marlon Lopez netted his first two prep goals to lead the Wildcats over Elida 3-0 in Thursday’s home conference opener. He is starting to settle in and make an impact.

Times photo/Sean Blevins

By SEAN BLEVINS

Times sports editor

Kenton freshman Marlon Lopez finally broke through, scoring his first two career prep goals to lead the Wildcats to a 3-0 home victory over Elida Thursday night.

The opening goal was served on a platter from a cross by senior Parker Rarey, who put a move to get past a defender to take it up the left baseline, then sent it across the box for Lopez to tap it home. Lopez was in the right spot at the right time and outmuscled the defender who was on his hip.

“Seeing that smile on his face was just amazing,” KHS coach Jamie Bartlett said about Lopez getting his first. “Talk about setting the tone seven minutes into the game. He needed that. He’s been so close to doing that for us.”

The Wildcat defense blocked several shots in the first half and made life simple for junior goalkeeper MJ Coulson. At one point late in the first half, an Elida through ball found an open attacker who appeared to have a breakaway, but senior Wildcat defender Aaron Modd chased it down and prevented a shot on goal.

Sending it in

Kenton senior Seth Manns sends a free kick into the box in the second half of their 3-0 home win over Elida. He scored his first goal of the year earlier in the half.

Times photo/Sean Blevins

The field opened up a little more for both teams in the second half.

Senior Seth Manns also found the back of the net for the first time this year on an assist from senior Colby Quay to put the Wildcats up 2-0.

A throw-in over the Elida defense by Manns with 22 minutes left in the game to Quay led to another short goal by Lopez.

He was knocking on the door so many times in Kenton’s earlier games, so for Lopez to convert two should prove to do wonders for his confidence moving forward.

Coulson made a couple saves in both halves that impressed his coach.

“It’s a great way to march into Western Buckeye League play,” Bartlett said about the shutout.

Bartlett applauded senior Aidan Wood for winning the mental battle, which is an often overlooked aspect. Wood played all 80 minutes and received high praise for his performance and staying fully composed.

The Wildcats improve to 4-0 and are set to welcome Riverdale to Merold Field Saturday at 7 p.m.