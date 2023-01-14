Rams end Perry’s 37-game conference winning streak

Going up strong

Upper Scioto Valley’s Maddox Underwood (23) leaps for a layup during Friday’s 54-39 win over Perry in McGuffey.

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn

McGUFFEY — Upper Scioto Valley (8-3) snapped Perry’s 37-game Northwest Central Conference win streak as Drew Stephens and Alex Sanders scored 17 apiece to win 54-39 in Friday’s boys basketball matchup.

It was the first conference loss for Perry (5-7) since Jan. 19, 2018, when they also lost to USV.

The Rams led 30-14 at half and 42-28 after three quarters. Maddox Underwood was sharp for USV with 16 points.

Next up, USV will host Arcadia tonight at 7:30 p.m.