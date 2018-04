ADA — When Dr. Bernard LaFayette takes part in the dedication of a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the campus of Ohio Northern University on Tuesday, he will not only rely on his memories of the struggles of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, but recall the struggle’s leader whom he called his friend. The life-size statue is being placed on the campus in Ada in recognition of Dr. King’s address to ONU students and faculty in one of his last college speeches 50 years ago.