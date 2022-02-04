Sports cancellations

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The home Kenton High School boys basketball game against Van Wert that was scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to the weather. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 12.



The game against Bluffton scheduled for that night will not be played.



A decision will be made later today about Kenton High School’s activities

that are scheduled for Saturday.



Also postponed is Riverdale’s home basketball game against Cory Rawson that was scheduled for tonight.

It will be now be played on Friday, Feb. 18.



The Ben Logan boys basketball home game against Springfield Northwestern also has been postponed. A makeup date has not been announced.

The Upper Scioto Valley boys home basketball game against Elginalso has been postponed and will be played Feb. 17.

Tonight’s Ada/Leipsic boys basketball game has been rescheduled for Saturday night.