Spots still available in Polar Bear Legacy outing

There is still room for anyone that would like to play in the Polar Bear Legacy Golf Outing at memorial Park Golf Course on Saturday.

The cost is $50 a person or $200 for a team and includes lunch after the outing. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

All proceeds go to the Hardin Northern Scholarship Foundation.

The rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday.

Walk in players are welcome but they are encouraged to reister ahead of time to help with food preparation.

Anyone interested may register their team at www.hardinnorthern.org.