Spots still available in Polar Bear Legacy outing Posted on July 3, 2017 0 0 9 There is still room for anyone that would like to play in the Polar Bear Legacy Golf Outing at memorial Park Golf Course on Saturday. The cost is $50 a person or $200 for a team and includes lunch after the outing. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the Hardin Northern Scholarship Foundation. The rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday. Walk in players are welcome but they are encouraged to reister ahead of time to help with food preparation. Anyone interested may register their team at www.hardinnorthern.org.