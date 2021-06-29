swing thoughts

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Memorial Park Golf Course hosted the annual Love INC scramble this past weekend. The winning team in a playoff was Team Quest featuring Nick Zachariah, Cory Hayter, Monty Vermillion and Russ Wallace, Second place team was Britton Hensel, Jordy Johnson, Steve Benson and Randy Comer.

———

Member medal play took place earlier this month with Britton Hensel winning the championship flight, Brian McFadden winning A flight and Joe Prater winning super senior flight. The course will host the annual members flag tourney on Sunday, July 4.

———

The weekly winners in the Tuesday Senior League were Walt Everly and John Connolly. The overall leader in the high handicap division remains Dick Kramer, but Doug Camper moved closer.

Tom Taylor increased his lead over Mike Fink and Doug Roberts in the low handicap division.

The weekly skills challenge of the longest drive in the fairway on number 4 was won by Doug Roberts.

———

The “Tee Off for a Cure” ladies golf scramble is on Sunday, July 25 with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Any lady golfers who are interested should contact Sandy Prater (419-673-7352) as soon as possible.

Anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or a cart in honor or memory of someone who has battled cancer can also contact Sandy Prater at the number listed above. The deadline for sponsorships is July 15. Forms also are available at the golf course. Join us for a fun filled time for a great cause.