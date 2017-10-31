Home Sports USV boosters to hold donkey basketball game Nov. 10

Posted on October 31, 2017
The Upper Scioto Valley Athletics Boosters are holding a donkey basketball game at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at the Allen East Community Center in Harrod.

The cost is $200 per eight-person team and there is a limit of four teams.

Entry forms can be picked up in the USV High School office or by contacting Tera Howard at 567-204-4912.

Presale tickets for the event are $6 with admission at the door being $8. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted free.

