USV girls fall to McComb

McGUFFEY — McComb jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 61-25 victory over Upper Scioto Valley in a non-league girls basketball contest Saturday.

The Panthers, who win their first game of the season, led 19-4 after one quarter and 32-13 at halftime.

Allison Moore netted 8 points to lead the Rams, who drop to 0-3. Graesan Evans added 6.

USV hosts Hardin Northern on Thursday.