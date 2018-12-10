USV girls fall to McComb Posted on December 10, 2018 0 Upper Scioto Valley’s Avery Sanders takes a shot in the post during the Rams game against McComb on Saturday. McGUFFEY — McComb jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on the way to a 61-25 victory over Upper Scioto Valley in a non-league girls basketball contest Saturday. The Panthers, who win their first game of the season, led 19-4 after one quarter and 32-13 at halftime. Allison Moore netted 8 points to lead the Rams, who drop to 0-3. Graesan Evans added 6. USV hosts Hardin Northern on Thursday.