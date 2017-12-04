5 siblings taking classes a historical handful at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Miami University in southwest Ohio has a historical handful with five siblings from one family taking classes at the same time.

The Ridge family — 24-year-old Connor, 22-year-old twins Hannah and Christian, 21-year-old Cameron and 18-year-old Olivia — are all enrolled in either graduate or undergraduate classes at Miami’s main campus in Oxford or its regional campus in Middletown, the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports .

It appears to be only the second time in the school’s history that five siblings are taking classes at the same time, Miami University spokeswoman Claire Wagner said.

“About 15 years ago we had a family with five students here at the same time, with three graduating the same year,” Wagner said. “But those two examples are still rare.”

Connor transferred to Miami and is studying architecture and design. Christian and Hannah earned undergraduate degrees from Miami and are now pursuing master’s degrees — Christian in accountancy and Hannah in experience design. Cameron is graduating this month with an associate’s degree in business from the Middletown campus while Olivia is a high school senior taking two college chemistry classes in Middletown as part of the College Credit Plus program.

Their mother, Dr. Jennifer Ridge said she doesn’t see a downside to having five kids in college at the same time aside from the hefty tuition costs. She and her husband, John, are Ohio State University graduates.

“I’m glad they are all really close, and they have each found their niche at Miami,” Jennifer Ridge said.

The five siblings epitomize the university’s mission of connecting all students as family, Wagner said.