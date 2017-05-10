Home State News Authorities: Tiffin man killed by police fired rifle at them first

Posted on May 10, 2017
TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at an Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot.

A sheriff’s deputy was injured in the gunfire on Tuesday in Tiffin. The Advertiser-Tribune reports the deputy was hit in the shoulder and hospitalized in stable condition.

Tiffin’s police chief says the deputy’s car was “riddled with bullets.”

Authorities arrived after a woman reported that a man threatened to shoot her son and then stabbed him. The 25-year-old stabbing victim was recovering at a Toledo hospital.

Investigators identified the dead shooter only as 34-year-old Scott Bloomfield.

Two Tiffin officers who fired at him are on administrative leave while the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the shooting.

