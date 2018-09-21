Couple wins Excellence in Ag Award

COLUMBUS – Adam and Jess Campbell of Waynesville are winners of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2018 Excellence in Agriculture Award.

The award recognizes successful young agricultural professionals who are actively contributing to and growing through their involvement with Farm Bureau and agriculture.

The Campbells run Carroll Creek Farms LLC, a livestock farm that sells directly to consumers.

Jess is assistant vice president of agribusiness at Farm Credit Mid-America and has held several leadership positions on the Warren County Farm Bureau board of trustees, including president and vice president and served on its budget, audit and communications committees. Both she and Adam are graduates of OFBF’s AgriPOWER Institute leadership development program.

The Campbells will be recognized at Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December and will receive a John Deere Gator as well as a $1,000 cash prize from Ohio Farm Bureau.

They also will receive an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to compete in the national Excellence in Agriculture contest during American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January.