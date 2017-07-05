Man killed in attack on trooper

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man “covered in blood” who had rammed his car into the rear of his patrol vehicle early Tuesday, and authorities subsequently identified the man as a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman near Cincinnati a little more than an hour earlier.

Patrol Lt. Robert Sellers said the shooting was a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday in Vandalia, just north of Dayton. He said the trooper had made a traffic stop shortly before his vehicle was hit.

Sellers said the driver of the ramming car got out, covered in blood and “brandishing a knife.” He advanced toward the trooper, who told him to drop the knife, the Patrol said.

“The man continued to disregard verbal commands and lunged at the trooper with the knife extended,” Sellers said. He said the trooper fired one shot, hitting the man. Emergency vehicles were called, but the man died at the scene.

The man was identified as Dana Dubose, 36, of Cincinnati. The Patrol said he was suspected in the fatal stabbing of a woman, 32, just before midnight Monday. That was in Springfield Township, some 60 miles south of Vandalia.

State corrections records show Dubose had served prison time for domestic violence and related charges.

The trooper’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police said he was recovering from injuries.

The investigation was continuing.