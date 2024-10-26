American Red Cross slates blood drives

The American Red Cross is highlighting the ongoing need for blood and platelet donors as festive schedules ramp up this fall. Eligible individuals, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make a donation just ahead of the holiday season.

Blood supply momentum must remain steady, as the Red Cross has worked this month to recover blood products uncollected due to recent hurricanes. Any disruption in the ability to collect blood can lead to an impact on routine and lifesaving medical care.

Hardin County blood donation opportunities are as follows:

Oct. 30 – 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hardin Northern High School, 11589 Ohio 81, Dola

Oct. 31 – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Ohio Northern University McIntosh Center, 525 S. Main St., Ada

Nov. 11 – noon-6 p.m. at Kenton Moose Lodge, 801 W. Lima St., Kenton

Give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In thanks, those who come to give by Oct. 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Treat.

Those who come to give in early November, Nov. 1-17, will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.