AMVETS plans fish fry

AMVETS will be having its monthly fish fry on Friday, Aug. 15, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cost of $12 per meal at the door includes all you can eat fish, potato salad or cole slaw and baked beans. All you can eat fish is dine in only. There will be no all fish option at this time, only meals.

Delivery and pick up will be available by calling the post at 419-673-1990.

The Ladies Auxiliary will be having a bake sale during the fish fry hours with proceeds going toward veteran projects. Post address is 417 W. Espy St., Kenton.