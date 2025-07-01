Assumption Vigil Choir forming at Carey Shrine

[adinserter block="4"]

CAREY — The Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey invites area singers to join the 2025 Assumption Choir. This choir, along with a brass quintet, will lead the music for the Vigil Mass of the Assumption of Mary, in the Shrine Park on Thursday, Aug. 14 at 9:30 p.m.

This unique experience gives singers, ranging from amateur to professional, the opportunity to sing a wide variety of music with a short-term commitment. Rehearsals will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Original Shrine Church (next to the Gift Shop) on Sundays: July 27, Aug. 3, and Aug. 10.

As the Catholic Church celebrates the Jubilee Year of Hope and the Shrine celebrates the 150th Anniversary of the Arrival of the Miraculous Statue of Our Lady of Consolation, this year’s festivities are very special and expected to draw great attendance.

Please direct any questions to the basilica’s Director of Music Ministries, Anthony Gallina, at music@olcshrine.com or 419-396-7107, ext. 104. Registrations are appreciated, but not required.