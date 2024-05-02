Home Featured BMRT wins Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling battle

BMRT wins Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling battle

Posted on May 2, 2024
BMRT Ambulance District captured the Battle of  the First Responders at the Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling fundraiser Saturday.  BMRT raised  $1,545 in cash and rolled a 522 on the team’s first game.  Pictured are (from left) Emily Roy, Chief Andrew Roy, Robbie Welkart and Garrett Brown.  A team from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office finished second, followed by the Roundhead Fire Department in third.  The battle is an annual event at Bowl For Kids’ Sake.

