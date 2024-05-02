BMRT wins Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling battle

BMRT Ambulance District captured the Battle of the First Responders at the Big Brothers Big Sisters bowling fundraiser Saturday. BMRT raised $1,545 in cash and rolled a 522 on the team’s first game. Pictured are (from left) Emily Roy, Chief Andrew Roy, Robbie Welkart and Garrett Brown. A team from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office finished second, followed by the Roundhead Fire Department in third. The battle is an annual event at Bowl For Kids’ Sake.