Buckeye Boys State a leadership launchpad for Upper Scioto senior

[adinserter block="4"]

Submitted photo

Jadon HOLBROOK on the bagpipes

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

For Jadon Holbrook, a senior at Upper Scioto Valley and a Fire and EMS student at Apollo Career Center, the summer of 2025 is more than just a break from school. It is a launchpad for leadership, responsibility and lifelong connections.

Holbrook is on track to graduate next year with both his high school diploma and vital credentials including his Firefighter II card and Basic EMT certification. He recently attended Buckeye Boys State, which is an intensive, week-long government simulation held by the American Legion at Miami University in Oxford. Hosted annually since 1936, the program brings together hundreds of young men from across Ohio to experience the workings of city, county and state government in action.

Nominated by his teachers and sponsored by American Legion Post 185, Holbrook earned his place through a competitive application and interview process. His role at Buckeye Boys State included city police and fire chief, a title that came with its fair share of challenges and rewards.

“I had to enforce laws, write tickets and warrants, work with the courts, manage a budget, and collaborate with a mayor and city council,” Holbrook said. “It gave me real insight into how much responsibility comes with public service.”

With more than 550 students in attendance, the conference was smaller than in past years, a drop from its pre-COVID peak of 1,500. Participants were encouraged to spread the word upon returning home, helping restore the program to its former strength. While the government roles were the centerpiece of the experience, Holbrook found meaningful moments outside the office as well.

“Being involved in the band, getting to play the bagpipes in two ceremonies, and developing friendships that will last a lifetime,” Holbrook said.

The week also offered a rare opportunity to engage with some of the state’s leaders. Attendees listened to and asked questions of Gov. Mike DeWine, Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, and Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth J. David of Girard. Holbrook described the moment as unforgettable.

“This was an amazing week. I really encourage anyone to participate if given the chance. I really appreciate my teachers for the nomination and the American Legion Post 185 for sending me,” Holbrook said.

With fire and EMS already a major part of his career path, Holbrook’s time at Buckeye Boys State has only added fuel to his drive for public service. As he returns to begin his senior year, he brings back with him a deeper understanding of government and a commitment to serve his community.