Children’s tryouts set for Holiday Spectacular

[adinserter block="4"]

ADA — Ohio Northern University will hold children’s auditions for its ‘Holiday Spectacular’ extravaganza from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7 in ONU’s Freed Center for the Performing Arts.

Auditions will be held for children ages 5 to 12. Those auditioning should be ready to participate in a dance call (jazz and/or tap shoes). No prepared dance or vocal solos, please.

The dates for this year’s performance are Nov. 20, 21, and 22 at ONU and Dec. 5, 6 and 7 at the Lima Civic Center.

For further information, contact Elizabeth Cozad-Howard at e-cozad@onu.edu