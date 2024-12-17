Home Family Living Finding Gingerbread Man

Finding Gingerbread Man

Posted on December 17, 2024
Hardin Northern second graders put their problem-solving skills to the test in a fun Gingerbread Man Escape Room on Monday. They worked together to crack clues, solve puzzles, and complete challenges like finding the main idea, creating compound words, decoding the alphabet, mastering letter blends, and tackling an ABC order puzzle. With each clue, they eliminated where the Gingerbread Man wasn’t hiding, until finally they found his secret spot.

