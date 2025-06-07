Goshen Twp. joins wind/solar restricted area

[adinserter block="4"]

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

The Hardin County Commissioners approved a resolution Thursday designating Goshen Township as a restricted area for utility scale wind and solar energy projects that are 50 megawatts and over.

The exception to this restriction is for pre-existing projects approved by the Ohio Power Siting Board or if the land is in incorporated areas.

This makes nine townships in county that had this type of restriction recorded into law.

The only five townships that have yet to submit a resolution to the commissioners are Washington, Liberty, Marion, Roundhead and McDonald.

Following approval of the resolution, Commissioner Fred Rush explained that there is a 30-day period as of June 5 where someone can petition for a referendum. Such a petitioner would need signatures of 8% of voters in the last gubernatorial election in the county for it to be considered at the next countywide election.˚