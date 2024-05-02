Hardin Co. celebrates In-Demand Jobs Week

The seventh annual In-Demand Jobs Week is being held May 6-10. It is part of a statewide celebration of jobs, industries, and skills that are in-demand in Ohio.

This year’s theme is “Ohio, the Heart of Opportunity,” highlighting the various opportunities available now and in the future in the state.

Ohio’s most in-demand jobs range from healthcare, law enforcement, social services, accounting, manufacturing to technology. One trend seen across many of these careers is the need for training.

“More and more jobs that are growing and that have good pay require technical skills,” stated Geanna England, Workforce Supervisor at OhioMeansJobs Hardin County. “We encourage job seekers and students to contact us to learn more about our programs and resources to help launch you on your new career pathway.”

OhioMeansJobs Hardin County kicked off the In-Demand Job celebration early with the Hardin County Job Fair which was held on March 5 at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

“As our workforce area participates in the state’s seventh annual In-Demand Jobs Week we are focusing on local employers with careers that support economic self-sufficiency for our job seekers,” said Annetta Shirk, Business Services Specialist. “The OhioMeansJobs Center staff works closely with our local employers to connect them with residents in need of jobs. We are ready to help businesses find job seekers that match a company’s needs. This collaborative relationship benefits both employers and employees and we urge Hardin County residents to take advantage of this during In-Demand Jobs Week and all year long.”

For additional information on In-Demand Jobs, or OMJ services, contact the Hardin County office at 419-674-2312. OhioMeansJobs Hardin County, is a proud partner of American Job Center network.