Hardin Co. pair receive Ohio FB scholarships

COLUMBUS – Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded over $75,500 in scholarships to students across the state, including two from Hardin County.

Dillon Dulin was awarded the Lou Ann Putnam Harrold Memorial Scholarship Fund for Hardin County. This fund was established in 2023 and provides scholarship support to deserving individuals in perpetuity, opening the door to education by removing the financial barriers that may keep someone from pursuing a career in agriculture or related fields and/or obtaining the training needed to grow their skill set within the agricultural workforce.

Chloe Anderson was awarded a Ohio Farm Bureau Scholars Award. It recognizes students for academic effort, community service and career interests that use agriculture to enhance the partnership between producers and consumers in rural, suburban and/or urban settings.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation annually presents scholarships to recognize Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.