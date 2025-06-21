[adinserter block="4"]

Unless otherwise indicated, all cases were heard by Hardin County Municipal Court Judge Greg A. Grimslid.

TRAFFIC

In addition to the fines levied against defendants who are found guilty, $39 in state costs, $45 in court costs, $12 for court special projects and $9 for the court computerization fund will be assessed, a total of $105.

Jamie Lynn Cornwell, Leesburg, speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone amended to unsafe vehicle, fined $150 and costs.

Alexander Frimel, Minster, speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Sydney Aleece Totten, 315 Superior St., Kenton, speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Braden Lewis Madison, Walland, Tenn., speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Victor Manuel Ortiz Palacios, 310 S. Main St., Mount Victory, speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Susan Carol Symons, Muskegon Heights, Mich., speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Colten James Perkins, 16895 CR 86, Forest, speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Noah Lin McKnights, Hilliard, speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Benjamin Matthe Hartman, Westerville, speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Nicole Elizabeth Murphy, Fort Jennings, speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Patrick Max Cannode, 723 W. Lima St., Kenton, speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Susan Marie Hartman, Findlay, speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Jessica Ranee Okeefe, Findlay, speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Makayla Lee Foley, Richwood, speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Chelsie June Miller, 120 S. Buckeye St., Dunkirk, speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $35 and costs.

Brian J. Timothy Saco, Lima, speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $45 and costs.

Samuel Austin Taylor, 803 Robinson Ave., Kenton, speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $110 and costs.

Maybelline M. Perez, Columbus, speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $110 and costs.

Brooke Kimberly Slone, 204 1 / 2 Summit St., Kenton, speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $110 and costs.

Mona Agha, Toledo, speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $110 and costs.

Suhail Hassan Issa Shwaikieh, Powell, traffic control device violation amended to unsafe vehicle, fined $150 and costs; driving under suspension, state dismissed at defendant’s costs.

Alicia Jo Kendr Hall, 512 Speidle St., Forest, invalid driver’s license, fined $150 and costs.

Elizabeth Ela Black-vilsizor, Bellefontaine, invalid driver’s license, fined $150 and costs.

David John Dani Putman, 323 N. High St., Kenton, invalid driver’s license, fined $150 and costs; fictitious registration, fined $50 and costs, stopping at sidewalk, state dismissed at defendant’s costs, operating vehicle impaired, state dismissed at defendant’s costs.

Anthony Douglas Adams Jr., Loganville, Ga., driving on closed road, fined $45 and costs.

Misty N. Weaver, Findlay failed to yield at stop sign, fined $45 and costs, seat belt violation, fined $30 and costs.

Aerie Cohen, Glenn Mills, Pa., driving on closed road, fined $45 and costs.

Robert Coppler, Lima, driving under suspension, fined $150 and costs, turn and stop signal violation, state dismissed at defendant’s costs.

Alicia A. Shobe, 419 E. University Ave., Apt. C, Ada, traffic control device violation, fined $45 and costs.

Charlotte Mae Barry, Lima, seat belt violation, fined $30 and costs.

Sullivan Casto, 980 Meadow Lane, Apt 39, Kenton, no operator’s license, fined $150 and costs.

Jessica Nichole Donnal, 515 North St., Kenton, driving under suspension, fined $150 and costs; fail to control, state dismissed at defendant’s costs.

Cameron Joshua Lee Altvater, 521 Smith St., Forest, wilful or wanton disregard of safety, fined $150 and costs.

Bennie Dwayne Sturgill, 609 W. North St., Kenton, left of center lane, fined $45 and costs.

Vaughn R. Rall, 10762 CR 195, Kenton, turn and stop signal violation, fined $45 and costs.

CRIMINAL

Dustin Alan Teeters, 222 N. Cherry St., Kenton, assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, fined $250 and costs.

Kenneth D. Brown, Leavittsburg, domestic violence amended to criminal mischief, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended with credit for 5 days served, fined $200 and costs.

Radreekus Ahmad Rich, 310 E Franklin St., Apt 1, Kenton, discharging a firearm, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended with credit for 2 days served, fine $175 and costs.

Renee Jeanette Brightman, 831 S. Main St., Kenton, obstruction of official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended with credit for 2 days served, fined $200 and costs.

Robert Coppler, Lima, possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 10 days in jail with 4 days suspended with credit for 6 days served, fined $225 and costs.

Angelica Hoffman Johnson, Waynesfield, fail to confine dog, found not guilty.