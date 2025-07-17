Hardin County S.O.U.P.sets menu for July 21-25

[adinserter block="4"]

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals July 21-25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

The menu is as follows:

Monday, July 21 – spaghetti, tossed salad, and dessert

Tuesday, July 22 – meat loaf, potatoes, vegetable and dessert

Wednesday. July 23 – breakfast casserole, sausage, cinnamon and blueberry coffee cakes

Thursday, July 24 – pizza, tossed salad, and selection of desserts

Friday, July 25 – smorgasbord

Bread/butter, beverages, and a variety of desserts will be served every day:

Do keep in mind that carryouts might not be the same as in house servings.

A thank you this month to: Laverne Weaver, Mike Hamilton, The Ladies of St. Vincent De Paul of Ada, Kathy Flowers and Granddaughter Gabby , and Dale and Esther Dirkson for the many loaves of bread.

The Ladies of St. Anthony’s will have their abundance of clothing and many other items available during S.O.U.P. week in the basement of St. Anthony’s

Mission Statement: To provide a clean, safe and uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship.

Our Vision: Preserving food resources to support a hunger-free community.