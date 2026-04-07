High river levels delays plan to close Main Street

Plans to close Main Street in Kenton for the Perry Street Trunkline Project are on hold.

City officials announced that due to high river levels from recent storms, the Main Street closure has been delayed. A new closure date has not yet been determined.

In another Kenton project, the intersection of Decatur and Wayne streets will be closed for tile work for one day on Wednesday, April 8. Workers will complete the tile work and remove the steel plate.

The North Detroit Street project handled by the Ohio Department of Transportation will see crews wrapping up remaining tasks, including cleanup, addressing ruts and seeding.

In addition, blacktop work is planned in several areas but will begin later this season once asphalt plants open. This includes the following restoration projects:

– Gas line replacement project (Kuert, Scott, Ida streets)

– Waterline replacement project (Lark Lane and Clover Lane)