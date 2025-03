S.O.U.P. of Hardin County received a $417 check from members of the Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton. On hand for the presentation were (from left) S.O.U.P. assistant cook Rosemary Fitzgerald, volunteer Dee Kinnear, Stacey Stacklin from Immaculate Conception, head cook Kathy Hilty and Lydia Hickey from ICC.

Submitted photo