Kenton approves enterprise zone pacts

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Kenton City Council suspended its three-reading rule Monday night and adopted a resolution to continue enterprise zone agreements with four businesses.

The resolution approved the 2026 recommendations of the Kenton/Buck Township Tax Incentive Review Council. It recommended to continue the following agreements:

• Graphic Packaging International. The company is currently utilizing a new lid production line supported by a $20 million capital expenditure.

• Stillwater Metal. The company has met its investment and job commitments and successfully opened its additional facility.

• Kenton Health Facilities, LLC (Vancrest). The project to continue a 2025 agreement is currently in the construction phase with a target opening of approximately June 1, 2027.

• Robinson Fin Machines. Continue both the 2023 and 2025 agreements. The 2025 facility expansion is expected to be completed by May 1.

Council also gave first reading for its share of the construction of a roundabout along Perry Street to connect Detroit Street (U.S. 68) and Main Street (Ohio 31). The project includes resurfacing of Detroit and Main streets, lighting and traffic signal upgrades.

Kenton’s 10% share of the project is estimated at $511,441.45. ODOT is to provide the remaining 90% of the cost. Work on the roundabout is expected to begin in August.

In other business, council:

– Adopted final reading to a project to cooperate with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a new sidewalk project along East Columbus Street from Broadway Street to the Kenton Station Senior Villas. Kenton’s share of the project will be $347,982.74. ODOT is contributing $1 million. The project is expected to be put up for bids in April.

– Approved final reading to a resolution allowing for the sale of personal property not needed for municipal purposes.

– Adopted the third reading to an ordinance making changes to the makeup of the downtown historic board.

– Learned the Perry Street water and sewer project will result in the closing of Main Street beginning April 6. It is expected to take 45 days to complete.

– Concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss labor negotiations. No action followed the session.