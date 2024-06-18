Kenton Elks hosts Flag Day ceremony

Kenton Lodge 157 held its annual Flag Day ceremony on Friday evening, June 14, with 45 members and guests in attendance.

Boy Scouts from Troop 124 of Ada, Ohio, acted as flag bearers, while the “Kentones” Male Chorus sang a wide variety of patriotic numbers throughout the service.

Roger E. Crowe, Past State President of the Ohio Elks Association, PDDGER and current lodge secretary, shared the history of the American Flag.

Following the ceremony, a sponsored meal of “picnic foods” was enjoyed by all those who attended the service.