A Kenton man was sentenced this week on one count of possession of a fentanyl related compound in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.

David John Ashley Clark, 755 W Franklin St. (rear), Kenton, was sentenced to 70 days in jail with 70 days jail credit. In addition, he was placed on 5 years of community control, fined $1,000 and court costs.