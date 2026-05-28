Kenton Times Gets Glow-Up

Digital printing aids reader experience

Something new is coming to Kenton and Hardin County.

A new, easier to read, more colorful version of the Kenton Times will be hitting the streets and landing in subscribers’ mailboxes soon.

The paper’s parent company, CherryRoad Media, after reader research and market analysis, decided to redesign the paper into an innovative new colorful tabloid format.

“We are excited to announce that the print edition is getting a brand-new look and feel thanks to the latest advancements in digital printing. This transformation means sharper images, richer colors, and an even better reading experience – all while maintaining the quality community journalism you rely on every day,” Jeremy Gulban, CherryRoad CEO explained.

This change brings several bonuses to readers and advertisers, Gulban said.

They include:

• Higher print quality: the new format showcases crisper text and more vibrant photos for better readability and accessibility.

• More Sustainable: Reduces waste and improves efficiency.

• Greater Flexibility: Allows for more localized and personalized editions.

• Stronger Community Connections: Provides more local event coverage and engagement opportunities.

• More Value for Subscribers: Offers ways to enhance your reader experience that strengthen the community.

Q: Why is the newspaper switching to digital printing? A: Digital printing offers higher-quality images, sharper text, and a more vibrant reading experience. It also allows us to be more sustainable by reducing waste and making print runs more efficient, ensuring that we continue delivering the high-quality journalism you trust.

Q: Will the newspaper look different? A: Yes, you will notice some changes. The images will be crisper, the colors more vibrant, and the text sharper. While the format and layout will remain familiar, the improved print quality will enhance your reading experience.

Q: Will this affect my subscription? A: No, your subscription remains the same.

Q: Is digital printing environmentally friendly? A: Yes! Digital printing reduces waste because it eliminates the need for printing plates and excess copies. This process helps us create a more sustainable future while continuing to deliver reliable news.

Q: I prefer the old printing method. Can I still get the newspaper the way it was before? A: We understand that change can take time to adjust to, but we truly believe this transition offers better print quality, sustainability, and value. We encourage you to try the new edition and share your feedback with us.

Q: How can I share feedback about the changes? A: We’d love to hear from you! You can email editor Tim Thomas at tdthomas@cherryroad.com