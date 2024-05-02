Master Gardener Plant Sale set May 18

The 19th Annual Hardin County Master Gardener Plant Sale will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 18, rain or shine, at the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County. It is located behind the old Harco Workshop building, 960 W Kohler St., Kenton. Follow the signs to the parking that is available at the garden.

In addition to plants and garden items supplied by the Hardin County OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers, the Hardin County Men’s Garden Club will be at this annual event with plants for sale.

Other organizations and businesses participating include Keep Hardin County Beautiful, All 4 One Crafts, and Turner Baughman Farm wool pellet garden mulch.

In the past, the public has been able to find a wide choice of their favorite flowers, bedding plants, roses, herbs, trees, and various other potted plants at this event. In addition, gently used garden tools and other related garden items are often available.

Sharing from their own knowledge and experience, gardeners from the OSU Extension Hardin County Master Gardener Volunteers and the Hardin County Men’s Garden Club will be on hand to answer questions and provide advice for a successful gardening year. Also, free packets of Ohio Victory Gardens seeds provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture will be available.

Make sure you put Saturday, May 18 on your calendar to attend. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, and conditions will be suitable for planting by the date of this year’s plant sale. The OSU Extension Hardin County Master Gardener Volunteers look forward to seeing you at the Friendship Gardens once again this year. Come early as noted in the past, the event has been popular, and plants go fast. So, bring your boxes and wagons, and get your green thumb on for the new planting season.