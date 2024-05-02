Mental Health First Aid class set May 13 at HMH

OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital is partnering with Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS) to host a Mental Health First Aid class as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The class is open to the community and it will be held Monday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HMH, 921 E. Franklin St., Kenton.

To register, email ddickmann@passaah.org. The registration deadline is May 6.

Mental Health First Aid teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training provides skills needed to reach out and provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help them connect them to the appropriate care.