Multi-County jail gets addiction funds

COLUMBUS — A second round of grants totaling $2.3 million is headed to jails across the state to help sheriffs prioritize addiction treatment for inmates, said Attorney General Dave Yost.

This batch of grants, awarded to 13 jails serving a combined 18 counties, expands the program’s reach to 26 counties statewide. With the latest payments, the total amount awarded since Yost announced the grants in March stands at more than $3.5 million.

The Multi County Correctional Center, which serves Marion and Hardin counties, was awarded $152,960.

In all, Yost’s office is offering $60 million in opioid settlement money over the next several years, with the goal of reducing fatal overdoses in Ohio’s jails.