USPS Limits Service Thursday, January 9, 2025

The Postal Service® will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in honor of President Jimmy Carter.

USPS® will provide limited package delivery service on that day.

Note: this will effect delivery of Thursday, January 9, 2025 newspapers

President Joseph R. Biden has declared Jan. 9, 2025 as a national day of mourning, calling on Americans to remember the vast contributions of former President Jimmy Carter.

To honor the life and legacy of President Carter, the Postal Service will observe the national day of mourning.

All Post Office ™ locations will be closed.

Regular mail will not be delivered.

Package delivery will be limited.

https://www.usps.com/national-day-of-mourning/welcome.htm