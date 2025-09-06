ODOT provides update on construction projects

[adinserter block="4"]

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect roadways in Hardin County.

• U.S. 68/Detroit Street reconstruction (managed by city)

Reconstruction of Detroit Street between Ohio Street and Carrol Street in the city of Kenton will close the routes for a project to reconstruct the roadway including new curb, gutter, and sewer. Reopening is anticipated in fall 2025.

• U.S. 68/Detroit Street reconstruction (managed by ODOT)

U.S. 68/Detroit Street between Eliza Street and Carrol Street in the city of Kenton closed June 9 for approximately 180 days (Dec. 8) for full-depth reconstruction including new curb, curb ramps, and sidewalk. Visit the project webpage: PID 115774

According to a progress update:

– Water services are complete.

– Water quality structure is set.

– Remaining waterline stops will be installed Sept. 8-10.

– Full-depth roadway removal has started and is expected to be complete on approximately Sept. 19.

• State Route 67 culvert replacement

State Route 67 between Township Road 115 and County Road 115 will close Monday, Sept. 15 for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.

• State Route 81 bridge replacement

State Route 81 between County Road 75 and Township Road 85 over the Hog Creek Ditch closed April 28 for approximately 120 days for bridge replacement. Visit the project webpage: PID 105086

Reopening is delayed. Estimated reopening is Sept. 26.

All outlined work is weather permitting. Click the project title to view the project location on OHGO.com. Follow the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 on Facebook or X for current Hardin County construction information.