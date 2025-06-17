Play for Purpose car show slated Sunday

[adinserter block="4"]

Play for Purpose is hosting its first car show, which is set for Sunday, June 22 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 Letson Ave., Kenton.

This family friendly event features over 30 awards, including Top 25, Best in Category, Best of Show, Founder’s Favorite, Kids’ Choice, Best Import, and Best Modern (2000 and Up).

Entry for cars is $20 while general admission is free. In addition to the show, there will be 50/50 drawings, live music by Trapper Tunes DJ Services, and a variety of food trucks and local vendors.

Proceeds will benefit Play For Purpose, which will go toward their holiday benefits such as the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and the Christmas on Us, where the organization provides a full family Christmas for a family in need.