Quest announces new branch in Carey

Quest Federal Credit Union announces plans to open its seventh branch location in Carey, with construction beginning this summer and opening in early 2026. The new full-service branch will be located at 923 E. Sheriden Drive.

The Board of Directors of Quest FCU has given its approval to proceed with the construction. “Along with the rest of the board of directors, I am very excited to be part of this new branch expansion,” said board President Sarah Wirbel. “We’ve known that this was an area of Wyandot County that is growing and home to a vibrant community, we’re excited to plant our roots in the community and will be ready to serve our members.”

The new branch location will offer members a full-service banking experience with local branch management, member service representatives, loan officer and other branch support staff.

Vaughn Industries will act as construction manager for Quest FCU and will begin construction of the new branch in the coming weeks.

Established in 1969 as Kenton Rockwell Standard Federal Credit Union, Quest Federal Credit Union is a member-owned ﬁnancial cooperative open to anyone who lives, works, worships, and/or attends school in Hardin, Logan and Wyandot counties.