S.O.U.P. creates menu for its October meals

[adinserter block="4"]

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals Oct. 27-31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

This month’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 27 – beef vegetable soup /crackers or sloppy joes, pudding and dessert

Tuesday, Oct. 28 – chicken casserole, green beans, mixed fruit, bread/butter and dessert

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – marzetti, tossed salad, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert

Thursday, Oct. 30 – ham and beans, corn bread, Jell-O and dessert

Friday, Oct. 31 – smorgasbord

Much appreciation for September to: Patty Douglas for fresh green beans, Pork Producers for eggs and condiments, volunteers from Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Barb Gossard, Carrie Harbor, Rita Wilson, Kelley Henry, Richard Reineke, Trillium Farms , Max Trachsel, Jane Kraft, Quest Federal, Golden Giant, Cessna Transport, Ace Hardware, Hempy Water, Sillwater, Hensel Ready Mix and always the Kenton Times.

The Ladies of St. Anthony’s are open in the basement of their facility during S.O.U.P. Week until 1 p.m.

Any monetary donations to S.O.U.P. can be mailed to Kristi Fay, 8443 U.S. 68, Kenton, OH 43326. We greatly appreciate the support of so many.